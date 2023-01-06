Butchart Gardens to close for 2 weeks starting later this month

The gardens will close to give staff time off

The final night the Butchart Gardens Christmas lights display will be open is Friday (Jan. 6.) (Black Press Media Files)

Butchart Gardens will be closed for two weeks beginning later this month.

The closure is scheduled from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5.

“We are closing to allow additional staff holidays,” Butchart Gardens CEO Dave Cowen said.

Annual passes that are valid while the gardens are closed will be extended by two weeks.

Cowen says their attendance in 2022 was a pleasant surprise given the late start to the leisure travel season.

“Impressively, the tourism industry has demonstrated resilience and adapted to the serious challenges brought by COVID and staffing shortages,” he said. “With the welcome support of government during the pandemic we were able to maintain the gardens and our facilities.”

Staff at the gardens are now planning to operate at a similar level as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given we will have more dining and shopping availability, we are planning for more local visitors and international tour groups,” Cowen said. “We are very excited to present a fuller summer entertainment schedule that culminates each week with our Saturday night firework show.”

READ MORE: Looking back at 2022 on the Saanich Peninsula

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaTourism Victoria