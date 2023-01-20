From left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

From left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River construction workers help build the best birthday ever

Akers Property Solutions construction crew gives a young fan a party to remember

A Campbell River construction crew made sure a local youngster’s birthday was one to remember this year.

To celebrate her son Phil’s third birthday, Nicole Hillier reached out on Facebook to any local construction crews who would be willing to sing him happy birthday.

“He loves construction and all things mechanical,” Hillier said.

The family has a habit of going riding around either by car or bike to where ever there’s work being done so Phil can take a look.

“Why not ask?” Hillier thought.

The crew in question from Akers Property Solutions was working on a site on Evergreen Road. Hillier said the crew member who responded to her post, Ryan Clark, had kids of his own and understood how much it would mean for Phil.

The Hillier family met the crew on site on Wednesday afternoon. The crew came out to meet Phil and give him a high five. They then showed off an excavator, and even let Phil and his dad Chris sit inside and check out all the buttons.

The crew then gathered around and sang “Happy Birthday” to Phil and gave him a birthday present. After a few more photos and jokes about how Phil was going to be the next new hire at the site, the construction crew went on with their day and the Hillier family headed home after what turned out to be a birthday to remember.

RELATED: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand.

Campbell River’s New Year’s baby comes two weeks early


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

 

Nicole Hillier (left) reached out on Facebook asking for construction crews who would be interested in singing her son Phil happy birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Nicole Hillier (left) reached out on Facebook asking for construction crews who would be interested in singing her son Phil happy birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Phil Hillier (right) high fives a construction worker on Hillier’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Phil Hillier (right) high fives a construction worker on Hillier’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Phil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Phil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.
Next story
B.C. photographer’s bald eagle photo Canada’s choice for international contest

Just Posted

Cin City Donuts is the newest addition to the food truck pod a Clutesi Haven. (TERESA BIRD PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: New Year means new businesses in Port Alberni

Tyson Pauze of the Oceanside Generals attempts to block a shot from Carson Steel of the Port Alberni Bombers during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Generals

Dr. Evelyn Voyageur speaks to NIC nursing students taking part in a field school. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New initiative at North Island College brings Indigenous focus beyond the classroom

Vancouver Island Regional Library is hosting a Scratch coding contest for young women to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education. The contest runs until March 31. (News Bulletin file)
EDITORIAL: Libraries change with the times to remain relevant