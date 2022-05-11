The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)

Canada’s oldest beer festival back on tap for Victoria park after 2-year hiatus

Members-only Great Canadian Beer Week tickets on sale in June for September event

Victoria Beer Society members get first dibs with tickets on tap next month for the return of Canada’s oldest beer festival.

Last held in 2019, the 28th edition of the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10.

“We are so excited to be back this year after two years away, and look forward to continuing to provide a great experience for craft beer lovers at Canada’s longest running craft beer festival,” co-founder Glen Stusek said. “The lineup of breweries and beers will be better than ever, including many coming from elsewhere in Canada.”

Organizers expect 100 craft breweries to draw more than 8,000 visitors over the two days and plan to provide a dozen or so food trucks.

READ ALSO: How Victoria’s Beer Fest grew to have 8,000 patrons and a $500,000 budget

Breweries plan to sling 1,000,000 litres of beer from every region of Canada – from Greater Victoria to the Yukon and Maritimes.

Tickets (Friday $35, Saturday $45 and a weekend pass $80) for Victoria Beer Society members go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Members can purchase before the general public and receive a 25 per cent discount on single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday. Non-members can buy tickets starting June 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and memberships are available at victoriabeersociety.com.

