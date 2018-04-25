Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

No drivers seat? No problem – but you will be fined by police.

An Ontario man was caught by traffic officers this week for using a fold-up lawn chair where the original front seat in his pickup truck would usually be.

Thunder Bay Police Service posted on social media that the driver was pulled over Tuesday for unauthorized plates.

That’s when the officer noticed the illegal chair, police said, as well as a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view, a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck, no seat belt buckles that would allow the belt to be fastened and an insecure load in the box of the truck.

The operator was also charged for being a suspended driver and being the owner of a motor vehicle while operating it on a highway with no insurance.

Police said the young driver was charged with a number of offences and the pickup was impounded.

This isn’t the first time a “driver’s hack” has caught the attention of police and led to tickets or fines.

In B.C., a driver was caught using a mannequin to sneak into the HOV lane. The “very silent” passenger was confiscated.

Another driver was fined after being caught with an iPhone and tablet tied to their steering wheel and listening through headphones.

Then, cited as Delta Police Department’s “catch of the day,” a driver in a nautically-decorated vehicle was caught going 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit – otherwise known as 73 knots in a 43 knot zone.

And of course, only in Canada would one see a generous farmer using his secondhand Zamboni to clear snow.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Just Posted

Last week for book donations at Rollin Art Centre

Annual giant book sale will take place on May 11-12

Alberni Golf Club team event sees sunshine

Team of Chris Owen, Matt Mesic, Tyler Ruel and Kyle Luchinski takes first place

Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Three municipalities in Greater Victoria, and three more around the Island have gnawed their way into the top 20

VALLEY SENIORS: 99 youthful years for Bertha Levesque

Longest-standing resident of Abbeyfield has a sharp mind and clever personality

Coast clashes over proposed LNG facility slated for Sarita Bay

Supporters and opponents to face off in Ucluelet on Thursday, April 26

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

WATCH: Officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read