Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

No drivers seat? No problem – but you will be fined by police.

An Ontario man was caught by traffic officers this week for using a fold-up lawn chair where the original front seat in his pickup truck would usually be.

Thunder Bay Police Service posted on social media that the driver was pulled over Tuesday for unauthorized plates.

That’s when the officer noticed the illegal chair, police said, as well as a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view, a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck, no seat belt buckles that would allow the belt to be fastened and an insecure load in the box of the truck.

The operator was also charged for being a suspended driver and being the owner of a motor vehicle while operating it on a highway with no insurance.

Police said the young driver was charged with a number of offences and the pickup was impounded.

This isn’t the first time a “driver’s hack” has caught the attention of police and led to tickets or fines.

In B.C., a driver was caught using a mannequin to sneak into the HOV lane. The “very silent” passenger was confiscated.

Another driver was fined after being caught with an iPhone and tablet tied to their steering wheel and listening through headphones.

Then, cited as Delta Police Department’s “catch of the day,” a driver in a nautically-decorated vehicle was caught going 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit – otherwise known as 73 knots in a 43 knot zone.

And of course, only in Canada would one see a generous farmer using his secondhand Zamboni to clear snow.

