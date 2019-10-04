Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (20) fist bumps Canucks mascot “Fin” after his game winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime during NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Whether the Vancouver Canucks see victory during next week’s home opener, one lucky fan will be ending the game as a winner – and $250,000 dollars richer.

On Oct. 9, the Canucks’ are set to face off with the Los Angeles Kings, beginning their 50th season. To mark the special night, the 50/50 jackpot will include $312,000 in unclaimed winnings from last season totalling an estimated $500,000.

The NHL club has also guaranteed a minimum $1 million jackpot on Dec. 10, while hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, and during the Feb. 22 game against the Boston Bruins.

Last September, the Canucks re-launched its 50/50 draw, making it possible to purchase tickets online ahead of and during home games. Later that season, the jackpot at a home game against the LA Kings reached a new record of $1.4 million. Ticket holder Gordon Schimpf of West Kelowna took home $706,000.

Half of every home-game jackpot helps the Canucks for Kids Fund support a number of B.C. charities, including the Canucks Autism Network, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians finally showing love for Nickelback after Trump’s tweet

Just Posted

Sugar kelp partnership sweetens food hub proposal on Vancouver Island

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood, Cascadia Seaweed envision growth of industry

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued from Alberni Inlet

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Alberni city councillor elected to UBCM executive

Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon has been elected as a director-at-large… Continue reading

Wutke has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Club wind-up will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love for nature

Shelley Penner and Nigel Atkin will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Rescued horse in Cowichan Valley goes from problem child to champion

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Most Read