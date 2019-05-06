Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

“Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow did not react to the out-of-place cup.

READ MORE: B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

It’s not clear where the cup came from. Some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pakistani waiter finds fame as ‘Game of Thrones’ look-alike

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District gets serious about composting

Amount of waste going into the Alberni Valley Landfill needs to be reduced

Fire on Highway 4 near Port Alberni leaves German tourists car-less

Two tourists from Germany are safe, but have lost their vehicle following… Continue reading

Find your groove with hand drumming workshop in Port Alberni

TerraZetto will bring their drum circle session to Char’s Landing

Alberni Heritage Fair students visit regional airport

Public can view, vote on exhibits at Echo Centre on Saturday, May 4

Port Alberni’s Salvation Army battling hunger with a pillow fight

New event to wrap up month-long food drive, bring attention to city’s food insecurity

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

Crook banned from Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP buy prolific offender a ferry ticket after a criminal charge last week

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

WATCH: Helicopters airlift trash from slopes near Parksville

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members, volunteers continue cleanup efforts

Most Read