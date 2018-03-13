Rugby fans showed up as Pandas and all sorts of costumes in support of rugby sevens

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

The 2018 HSBC Canada Sevens concluded another outstanding weekend on Sunday evening at BC Place.

Fans showed up for sport and celebration in all sorts of costumes to experience two electrifying days of fast paced rugby.

HSBC Canada Sevens displayed 45 total matches with 16 different national teams that saw Fiji claim victory over Kenya by a score of 31-12 in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

With a total attendance of 77,096 throughout the weekend, Vancouver broke its previous attendance record and displayed its appetite for having the largest rugby audience in Canada.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read

  • Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

    Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

  • Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

    More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes