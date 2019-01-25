Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

The Crime Stoppers branch in Kamloops is introducing the community to its new mascot, whose name celebrates the incognito aspect of their services.

The local branch has unveiled Anonymoose — a personified moose that will help build awareness and educate the public.

“We are very excited to introduce him into our program and become more involved in community events,” said board member Erin MacKenzie.

Crimestoppers offers the public the ability to report crimes and give tips anonymously by phone or online, refraining from using caller ID or record phone calls and encrypting all texts and online tips in order to maintain a tipetser’s anonimity.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest.

Since its inception in 1984, Kamloops Crimestoppers has received more than 21,300 calls, resulting in more than 1,500 arrests, about $9.7 million recovered in stolen property and $69.9 million in illegal drugs removed from the streets.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit, charitable organization that works with the RCMP, the news media and the community to fight crime.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Just Posted

VIDEO: Stellar Jay Organics is Vancouver Island’s first approved cannabis shop

Stellar Jay Organics in Port Hardy has been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

BUDGET 2019: Port Alberni city council considers 2019 budget draft

Next budget meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28

Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

Residents, volunteers weigh in on future of McLean Mill National Historic Site

Committee of the whole meeting drew dozens of Alberni Valley residents

By-election set for Beaufort and Cherry Creek areas

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District by-election will take place Apr. 6

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

Strathcona Regional District board passes bottled water resolution for AVICC meeting

Wording asks province to cease bulk water bottling in Island, Coastal Communities

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

Most Read