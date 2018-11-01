Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

Do you think you’re the only one enjoying the best fall treats this year?

Not a chance – even animals at the zoo are hankering for some pumpkin spice this time of year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

Just Posted

Port Alberni trick or treaters receive suspicious treats

Two children received Kinder Surprise eggs full of antibiotic medication

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni call for emergency phones on Hwy. 4 after crash

“It’s not one mayor or one community, it’s going to be regional.”

ARTS AROUND: Join the Rollin Art Centre light-up work party

Christmas markets and choirs approaching in the Alberni Valley

Alberni breakfast programs feed community’s hungry children

The breakfast programs are co-finalists for Pot Luck Ceramics grant; vote until Nov. 10

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen will appear next Nov. 7 to fix a date.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Vancouver Island

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Vancouver Island man gets 18 months for sexually abusing 2 young girls

Victim confused and has trouble sleeping after Bolderson’s crimes.

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

No charges pending after driver confronts picket line in Campbell River

Police suggest the incident might be more a matter of mediation

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Most Read