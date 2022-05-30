Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Esquimalt man eyes tropical vacation after $100K Scratch & Win

‘My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand…’

After a quick trip to the hairdresser, Esquimalt man Stephen Tom decided to play his Scratch and Win – and ended the day with more than just a fresh cut – winning $100,000.

“I was at the kitchen counter when I saw the ticket was a winner and I didn’t believe it,” Tom said Monday (May 30). “I scanned it on my phone and showed my wife. We both couldn’t believe it.”

With the winnings, Tom plans to do more of what he loves: tropical island vacations with sun and sand.

“My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand where there are a lot of beaches.”

Tom also hopes to purchase a larger home.

Tom purchased his 5X the Money ticket from Thrifty Foods on Admirals Road.

ALSO READ: Luxurious Sooke home a lottery win away

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lottery

Previous story
Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location
Next story
Alcohol could be coming to cafes on major BC Ferries routes by end of year

Just Posted

Tla-o-qui-aht women Martha Martin and Carol Manson lead a memorial walk off Tofino’s First Street Dock on May 29. Martin’s daughter Chantel Moore was shot and killed by police on June 4, 2020. Manson’s son Julian Jones was shot and killed by police on Feb. 27, 2021. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Chantel Moore’s mother leads memorial walk from Tofino towards B.C. Legislature

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns addresses the House of Commons during Question Period on Feb. 3, 2022. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Pressure mounts for Liberals to back Island MP’s bill decriminalizing drug use

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Mark Dawson, Member at Large for Alberni Valley Pride, raise the Pride flag outside of city hall on Monday, May 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni celebrates Pride with week of activities

A pair of trucks kick up some dust during offroad drag races on Sunday, May 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Racers return to Alberni Motorsports Park for 2022 season