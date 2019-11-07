Exotic animal farm in the Okanagan puts peacocks up for adoption

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Peacock, now is your opportunity.

Kangaroo Creek Farm, in the Okanagan, is hoping to re-home 6 peacocks, (4 males and two females) as they downsize their “heard of birds” at their new location on Old Vernon Road.

The new farm contains a peacock enclosure but it is not suitable to house a large number of birds.

Kangaroo Creek has been keeping kangaroos and wallabies for more than 20 years. The farm does not promote them as house-pets but rather as alternative hobby farm pets to very specific types of situations.

The farm currently has Red Kangaroos (the largest type of kangaroo), Common Wallaroos and Bennett Wallabies (which are mid-sized), and Dama Wallabies (one of the smallest wallaby species). The farm also has emu, peacocks, chickens, goats, parrots, a baby albino wallaby, baby kangaroos, potbellied pigs and more.

The new location at 5932 Old Vernon Road will open on March 14, 2020.

READ MORE: Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: When buying baby shower gifts, have a budget and stick to it

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s veterans: then and now

Eight veterans are portrayed in their wartime photographs and as they are in 2019

Port Alberni’s Legion in danger of closing

Branch 293 executive hope volunteers step up to fill vacant roles

Port Alberni high school Bee Club hosts talk on pest-resistant honey bees

ADSS Bee Club provides students with hands on experience

UPDATE: New ice plant failure forces closure of Alberni Valley Multiplex

Ice plant was installed in April

Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

Technical Safety BC forces shutdown of ice plant

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Exotic animal farm in the Okanagan puts peacocks up for adoption

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Striking Western Forest Products workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 holds march and rally in Nanaimo

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

Most Read