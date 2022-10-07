Canadian Blood Services hopes residents will give the gift of blood this Thanksgiving season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian Blood Services hopes residents will give the gift of blood this Thanksgiving season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Feeling thankful? Canadian Blood Services suggests giving a piece of yourself this Thanksgiving

Get the GiveBlood app or book an appointment online at blood.ca

Canadian Blood Services finds Thanksgiving, like most long weekends, a challenging time to collect as people go away and get busy with family and other activities.

The agency collects blood, plasma and platelets at 36 permanent sites and more than 14,000 donor clinics across the country each year, and holidays are among the variables that impact blood product inventory, alongside weather and tragic events.

Also dubbed Canada’s Lifeline, the agency reported a strong response to a critical blood shortage last spring, and is stronger today thanks to donors who helped restore the low reserve.

READ ALSO: Making memories takes top priority for Victoria family whose youngest has cancer

But the need is constant for blood, platelets, and plasma donors, the agency said in a statement.

Donations matter, and have a ripple effect that helps someone be there for family, give back to the community, and improve the lives of others.

Half of all Canadians will either need blood or know someone who will need blood at some point in their lives, the organization’s statistics show. Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions rely on blood, platelets, and plasma donations.

Book an appointment online at blood.ca on the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

blood donor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Fraser Valley cornfield after weeks on the run

Just Posted

One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)
One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)
Events planned for Port Alberni for GoByBike Week in October

Cody Gus, 91, walks across the Orange Bridge near Port Alberni with daughter Gloria Fred and relative Louise Martin on National Truth and Reconciliation Day—a very different experience from the nine years he spent at residential school in Port Alberni and Ahousaht. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More than 1,000 walk for National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Port Alberni

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Students at ADSS ask hard-hitting questions in all-candidates meeting

Pop-up banner image