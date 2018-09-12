North Delta resident Shawn Bell has taken to Facebook to try and find the owners of the clothing his cat Bella has been stealing at night. (Shawn Bell/Facebook photo)

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat.

Resident Shawn Bell posted his cat Bella’s haul, which includes at least one piece of footwear, on the North Delta Community Corner Facebook page on Sept. 12 in the hope of finding the clothing’s rightful owners.

“I just want to return the clothes,” Bell wrote in the comments below his post. “I know how tough the little things are to get, [and] now someone has only one shoe.”

Although he admitted it’s possible Bella may be grabbing the items from the nearby Talize thrift store, Bell said it’s more likely coming from one place as the items seem to belong to woman and small female child.

“[Bella] would have to be very selective,” he wrote.

According to a subsequent post, his cat brings home several pieces each night.

“No joke, last summer was one article of clothing per night, now it’s a pile of clothes per night,” Bell wrote. “Not sure if it will change with the rain.”

Anyone who thinks the clothes might be theirs can let Bell know by leaving a comment on his post.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bella, the culprit behind the clothing thefts. (Shawn Bell/Facebook photo)

Previous story
Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Just Posted

25th Alberni Charity Golf Classic raises thousands

Six charities received $66,000 in total

ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour techniques at Port Alberni workshop

New husband and wife team at Rollin Art Centre gallery

West Coast General Hospital introduces free Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi will be funded by Hospital Foundation

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

ELECTION 2018: Debbie Haggard looks for positive change in Port Alberni

The small business owner will be running for city council on Oct. 20

Ground broken on Port Alberni’s first master planned community

Construction will take place on former ADSS property

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

Port Alice resident injured in what may be an exploding package incident

Couple injured in their home, post office and bank reportedly closed as police investigate

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca, J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms

UPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike

Most Read