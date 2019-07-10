BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair. (BC Ferries)

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Let your hair down.

BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair.

The campaign, which awards selected winners with $25 gift certificates at Passages Gift Shop, calls for ferry passengers to share their best “ferry hair” photos.

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook users can enter the contest by sharing their photos, provided the pictures are original and were snapped while on board BC Ferries within the last three years, using the #FerryHair hashtag and by tagging @BCFerries.

The photos must also be public to ensure the contest’s judges can find the posts.

The panel, appointed by BC Ferries, reviews entries on a bi-weekly basis, with winners being contacted roughly every second Friday. The judging criteria: creativity, originality and whether or not the photo captures “ferry hair” on BC Ferries.

The contest is now open and is slated to run until Sept. 27.

For more information, and complete details, visit the BC Ferries website.

