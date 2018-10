A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

It can be smoked on the streets, bought online and in stores and purchased with a credit card – but how it gets there is often hidden behind closed doors.

Black Press Media took a tour through BlissCo Cannabis Corp.’s production facility in Langley, seeing just how female plants grow before being trimmed into dry bud or extracted for its oil.