(Back row, L-R) Grand Forks’ Travis Tysick, wife Rena Bronstein, neighbours Karren Turner, Shirley and Ross Munro and Shane Zorn gather in front of a giant Santa on Valley Heights Drive Tuesday evening, Dec. 7. In the front row (L-R) are Cameron, Shannon and Blake Zorn and the Zorns’ dog, Marty. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

(Back row, L-R) Grand Forks’ Travis Tysick, wife Rena Bronstein, neighbours Karren Turner, Shirley and Ross Munro and Shane Zorn gather in front of a giant Santa on Valley Heights Drive Tuesday evening, Dec. 7. In the front row (L-R) are Cameron, Shannon and Blake Zorn and the Zorns’ dog, Marty. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Giant Santas come to Grand Forks neighbourhood

The Santas are massive and somewhat costly, but neighbours say they’re worth it

Neighbours in Grand Forks’ Valley Heights have put together a spectacular display of giant Santas.

Every evening, the group of friends cranks up the built-in fans that puff up five inflatable Saint Nicks on as many front lawns. The idea came to Valley Heights’ Rena Bronstein in August, who drew her inspiration from similar holiday shows by other neighbourhoods across Canada.

What better way to get people together in the spirit of Christmas? she quipped.

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ Santa parade spreads joy, Christmas cheer

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Christmas hamper program taking applications

When she broached the idea with nearby residents on Valley Heights Drive, Bronstein said they were all for it — even though the Santas came at a retail cost of $250 apiece. Putting up a giant Santa is no mean feat, given that they stand roughly three metres high when fully blown up.

“It was well worth it,” neighbour Karren Truman told The Gazette Tuesday, Dec. 7. “I bought three!” she laughed, qualifying that one was for herself, the other two for homes on either side of the street.

The Santas make for quite a sight, but they’ve come with their share of “drama” since they went up in late November.

According to Shannon Zorn, one Santa blew away in a windstorm, while a second was nearly done in by an errant snowblower. The shredded Santa was rushed to the doctor and has since made a full recovery, she said.

Zorn’s nine-year-old son Cameron, who wants the real Santa to bring him a “movie theatre popcorn maker,” assured The Gazette that Mr. Kringle’s look-a-likes will be well looked after leading up to Dec. 25.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasGrand ForksSanta Claus

Previous story
The cat came back: Twilight returns to B.C. Interior home after 2 month disappearance

Just Posted

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Totem Spirit candidate Emma Fines (left) and her manager Jordyn Broeckhuizen are getting ready for Totem 66. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Totem basketball tournament returns for 66th year

Vocalist Elise Boulanger will join pianist Sarah Wood for their Nights B4 the Nights B4 holiday tour at Char’s Landing, Dec. 12, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vocalist Elise Boulanger brings holiday show to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions accepts several gifts from Dave Grant and Laurie Money of the Port Alberni Twinning Society. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni and Abashiri, Japan mark 35 years of sisterhood