Ivor Sharp’s famous black and white photograph of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Montreal in 1969. (Royal Canadian Mint photo)

‘Give Peace a Chance’: New silver coin celebrates John Lennon and Yoko Ono

On May 26 to June 1 in 1969, the pair – known as the Plastic Ono Band – hosted a protest in Montreal

It’s been 50 years since John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded anti-war anthem Give Peace A Chance inside a suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced a pure silver coin design that will celebrate the pairs artistic talent and social activism.

On May 26 to June 1 in 1969, the pair – known as the Plastic Ono Band – were holding the second week of their infamous ‘Bed-in for Peace’ protest, marked today as a Canadian connection to the duos non-violent protests against wars.

ALSO READ: New commemorative loonie recognizing gay ‘equality’ sparks concern

ALSO READ: B.C.-made glow-in-the-dark toonie for Canada 150

The silver coin features a rendering of Ivor Sharp’s famous black and white photograph of Lennon and Ono dressed in pyjamas and both holding roses during the bed-in.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NASA’s first-of-kind tests look to manage drones in cities

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s West Coast Rangers hold rendezvous

Three-day event featured historical re-enactment

Port Alberni Port Authority talks logistics for cruise ship visit

Some restrictions for pedestrians, boaters will be in place

Port Alberni’s ‘Army of Problem Solvers’ to the rescue

Facebook group gathers people who just want to help their neighbours

Hurricane Katrina inspires Alberni author’s new novel

Jacqueline Swann brings message of climate change to life with story of fictional journalist

Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing teenage girl

16-year-old Lasheena Seward was reported missing from a group home on May 9

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Most Read