Alan Mayfield of North Saanich’s Victoria Lavender, holds one of the steadily-growing goats that was a participant in a goat yoga program that had more than 1,200 participants (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Goat cuddlers wanted for Greater Victoria farm

The wee goats need to get used to humans before ‘goat yoga’ launches

(Updated April 21, 2018 3:50 p.m.: The farm has closed applications after being swamped with over 5,540 emails. If you are not among the lucky few cuddlers, you can still view them from outside the paddock on weekends from 10-4 p.m.)

A Victoria-area lavender farm needs your help cuddling their baby goats.

Starting this Sunday afternoon, people aged 16 and older can cuddle goats for half-hour timeslots to help the goats get used to humans.

In a few weeks, once they’re aquainted and comfortable, the Nigerian dwarf goats will be part of “goat yoga” on the farm.

Victoria Lavender owner Alan Mayfield said in a September 2017 interview that he started raising the Nigerian dwarf goats about five years ago “just because they were cute.”

READ MORE: Goat yoga in North Saanich a first

He had a stroke in November 2016 and was looking for a way to sustain his business if he did not fully recover. A friend showed him a video of goat yoga on an Oregon farm and said to Mayfield, “You could do this.” So he did, and he was bowled over by the demand.

Last year, he said nearly 5,000 people applied to be volunteer goat cuddlers, and 1,200 went on to the farm to do yoga.

Classes will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. starting Saturday April 28th until Sunday September 2nd.

For information, email info@victorialavender.com info@victorialavender.com.

Watch: Goat yoga, it’s really what you think it is.

Previous story
VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Just Posted

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni puts money into park improvements

Roger Creek, Blair parks receiving upgrades this spring, summer

City of Port Alberni ponders social development

Social planning commission would outlast councils

UPDATED: Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations ready to negotiate for fishing rights

Nations call on federal gov’t to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Most Read