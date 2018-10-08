Google+ will be shut down by August 2019. (Black Press Media)

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Do you know anyone who still uses Google+?

Well, you may want to let them know the social network will be shuttered by August 2019, after Google acknowledged “very low usage” on the platform.

“It has not achieved broad consumer or developer adoption, and has seen limited user interaction with apps,” the company wrote in a Monday blog post.

“The consumer version of Google+ currently has low usage and engagement: 90 percent of Google+ user sessions are less than five seconds.”

READ MORE: 50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

In the blog post, the company said it was closing down Google+ in part because of a security bug it discovered during a March 2018 audit.

The blog post came moments after a Wall Street Journal article alleging that Google knew about the bug but chose not to share the information with users after it found no evidence of wrongdoing.

According to Google, the bug meant that apps also had access to profile fields that were shared with the user, but not marked as public.

The company said that up to 500,000 Google+ accounts were possibly affected.

“We found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug, or abusing the API, and we found no evidence that any profile data was misused,” the company stated.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Just Posted

Island Health hits reset on Port Alberni’s overdose prevention site

Community engagement ordered after city complains to health minister

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs release captain Vanuden

Vanuden gone a month after receiving ‘C’, Raffler joins ‘Dogs from Powell River Kings

ELECTION 2018: Helen Robertson hopes to be ‘people’s advocate’ for Port Alberni city council

Robertson has lived in Port Alberni for 36 years and served with a variety of organizations

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Indigenous tourism blossoming on Vancouver Island

BIG READ: Islanders investing in First Nations cultural experiences to attract the world

ELECTION 2018: School District 70 board guaranteed to have new look

Two seats have been vacated, and parents step up to run for office

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

Most Read