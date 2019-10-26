Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.

From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

Just Posted

Family band brings foot-stomping folk music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Merry McKentys will be holding an autumn barn dance on Nov. 1

Alberni Valley Curling Club revives junior curling program

New rocks purchased for younger curlers

Hotel Zed coming to Tofino

Vancouver Island community gets its first female hotelier

ARTS AROUND: High energy fundraiser brings Brazil to the Alberni Valley

The Aché Brasil Dance troop is equal parts music, dance and spectacle

Enjoy a spooky Halloween weekend in the Alberni Valley

There are many Halloween-themed events taking place in Port Alberni this weekend

Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

Most Read