One day after celebrating a very warm Canada Day in Trail on Friday, Brenda Haley and her hiking pals set out on a trek through the snow to take in the majestic views of Kootenay Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley

One day after celebrating a very warm Canada Day in Trail on Friday, Brenda Haley and her hiking pals set out on a trek through the snow to take in the majestic views of Kootenay Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley

Got snow? Summertime in the Kootenays sure does

PHOTOS: Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park is one of the oldest major parks in the provincial system

Brenda Haley and her adventurous friends decided to take a hike up Kokanee Glacier Park on Saturday, July 2.

Her observation of the wonderscape is, “Still tons of snow!”

Photo: Brenda Haley

Located north of Nelson, Kokanee Glacier Park sits mostly above 1,800 metres in elevation, the park has two glaciers – Kokanee and Woodbury – which feed over 30 lakes and are the headwaters of many creeks.

Photo: Brenda Haley

Photo: Brenda Haley

Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park, set aside in 1922, is one of the oldest major parks in the provincial system. It has a long history of well established recreational use and is perhaps the best known alpine park in the Kootenays. Its boundaries encompass 32,035 hectares of some of the most scenic mountain country found in the Selkirk Mountains of southern British Columbia, comprising a picturesque mosaic of high peaks, snowfields, cirques and colourful lake basins.

Photo: Brenda Haley

Photo: Brenda Haley

Kokanee Lake is 1,200 metres in length and 400 metres wide; this alpine jewel is surrounded by precipitous cliffs and rock slides. Other scenic lakes in the park include the gem-coloured Sapphire Lakes, milky Joker Lakes and popular Gibson, Kaslo and Tanal Lakes, which offer good fishing for rainbow and cutthroat trout. With 85 km of well-marked trails, this park is appropriate for campers, hikers and climbers with all levels of outdoor experience.

Read more: Peak grandness in the West Kootenay

Read more: ‘Greatest Of All Time’ climbers in the City of Trail


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaKootenaysOutdoors and RecreationPhotographySnow

 

BH

BH

BH

BH

Previous story
90-year-old photos from B.C. recovered

Just Posted

Bella Hall of Port Alberni receives her gold medal at the 2022 Bell Canadian Track and Field championships, June 25, 2022 in Langley, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY ATHLETEPICS.CA)
Port Alberni’s Bella Hall wins national title in hammer throw

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan Husky, Luna, are embarking on another cross-Canada trip—this time in a car—to revisit places they walked in 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman and his dog retrace their steps across Canada, reinforcing their message of climate change

The Dock+ is located on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni pursues federal grant to increase local food production

David Wiwchar and Len Bodaly from Port Alberni Toy Run participate in the Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni celebrates Canada Day with in-person parade, festivities