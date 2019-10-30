(File)

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Mother Nature’s scary weather forecast has spooked some Quebec towns and cities — including Montreal — into postponing trick-or-treating festivities until Friday.

What began with a handful of suburban towns opting to push back Halloween celebrations due to heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast for Thursday evening culminated with Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city also announcing plans to postpone.

Environment Canada says the amount of rain could surpass 50 millimetres and winds could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour in the south of the province, while significant snow is expected in northwestern and central Quebec.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted Wednesday that the rain and winds were enough to ask parents and kids to wait one more night.

The mayor of Ste-Julie, Que., Suzanne Roy, says her city has received requests in the past to move Halloween festivities due to weather, but this is the first time it’s been done.

Roy says she believes most citizens are happy with the one-day delay.

READ MORE: Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Just Posted

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

Port Alberni fans show the love for Vancouver Canucks’ alumni

2019 Canucks’ Toyota Tundra Tour draws hundreds on Island stop

ARTS AROUND: Bring colour to your life with art council fundraiser

Rollin Art Centre is looking for artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market

‘Living’ tree masks a cultural marvel at Port Alberni farm

Cedars will one day consume carver’s ephemeral artwork

Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens opens first of two expansions in Port Alberni

12 new long-term care units are already occupied

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Vancouver Island contaminated soil dump owner gets extension on closure deadline

Cobble Hill Holdings also owes $38,000 in unpaid taxes

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

House extensively damaged by fire in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to fire call at Burma Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Most Read