(Pexels)

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Picture this: It’s Christmas Day. You’ve opened up your gifts and want to get away from way too much family crashing at your place.

Or perhaps you don’t celebrate Christmas, and today is just another day off, albeit one where all the fun things are closed.

Or are there? If you need to just get out of the house on Christmas Day, here’s a few places you can count on.

1. The mountains

If you live in the Lower Mainland, the North Shore hills, as well as Whistler, are all open Christmas Day. Not on the south coast? Places like Big White in the Okanagan are open, too.

2. Vancouver Aquarium

If you want to swim with the dolphins, well, you’re out of luck but you can look at some marine life at the Vancouver Aquarium. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

3. Movie theatres

Most movie theatres are open Christmas Day. Whether you want to watch something festive, or forget about Christmas altogether, there’s a spot – and a giant tub of popcorn – just waiting for you.

4. Netflix

Don’t want to leave the house? We get it – baby, it’s cold outside. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave, Disney+ are all open 24/7, so you can catch the cheesiest holiday movie you can find, or binge that series you’ve been waiting to watch.

5. Play in the snow

This isn’t for those of us in the Lower Mainland, but if you’re in a place that gets snow – get out there! And even if there’s no snow, take a wander around your neighbourhood and check out the light displays.

MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

6. Chinese food

This one’s a cliche, but it’s a cliche for a reason. There’s a good chance your local Chinese place joint will be open Christmas Day, so if you’re not cooking Christmas dinner – you’re welcome.

7. Grab the essentials

Finally, this isn’t as fun, but if you forgot to stock up on some essentials before Christmas Day, some stores will be open. Many 7/11 stores, Shoppers Drug Marts, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and some Subways keep their doors open.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

Just Posted

Meals on Wheels clients in Port Alberni eat with style

Sunshine Club Quilters donate colourful placemats

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Vancouver Island crash of Courtenay-bound plane

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Trio of Port Alberni RCMP members honoured for subduing a man who stabbed himself

Incident took place in December 2017

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island part of industry-wide struggle: CEO

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island is part of a wider decline in services across Canada

Port Alberni RCMP fill ‘stockings’ for less fortunate

Pair of socks filled with goodies, necessities, will go to people on the street

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Travellers looking to get off the Island faced with waits at many BC Ferries terminals

Swartz Bay, Duke Point sailings full heading to Tsawwassen

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Vehicle overturns in head-on highway on-ramp crash in Nanaimo

Three patients transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read