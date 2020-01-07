Eight-year-old Jacob Bertrand (left) poses with his father Mathieu Bertrand and a friend in a handout photo. His family ordered a Toronto Maple Leafs cake for Jacob’s birthday and got a cake with a Maple Leaf Foods logo instead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tania Levesque MANDATORY CREDIT

Hockey fan, 8, gets birthday cake with Maple Leaf Foods logo by mistake

The boy said he didn’t want any ‘ham cake’

A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan got a big letdown Saturday when a bakery mix-up left him with a birthday cake honouring a packaged meat company instead of his favourite team.

The boy’s stepmother, Tania Levesque, said her partner ordered the cake from a bakery near the couple’s home in Mascouche, Que., a few days before Jacob’s hockey-themed birthday party.

When the bakery said they didn’t have the Leafs’ logo, Levesque suggested the workers search for it on Google, noting they’d made the same cake for Jacob for the past three years without any issue.

But the cake was instead decorated with the logo of Maple Leaf Foods. The discovery hours before the party left Levesque “crying with laughter,” she said, but Jacob was less pleased.

“He doesn’t really know Maple Leaf meat products. He was a little confused, and when he understood and we explained, he said he didn’t want any ‘ham cake,’” Levesque said in a phone interview Monday.

She said she has no hard feelings toward the bakery and said the cake was happily enjoyed by the rest of the guests at the party.

In the end, she said even Jacob came to laugh at the mistake.

“He really wanted a Maple Leafs logo, he’s a big fan of (forward John) Tavares,” she said.

Levesque declined to name the bakery, saying she doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble.

“I just want everyone to know we laughed a lot, and nobody is unhappy,” she said.

A Facebook post she wrote describing the incident had been shared more than 1,400 times as of late Monday afternoon.

Maple Leaf Foods responded in a tweet late Monday that it was sorry to see Jacob was disappointed with his cake, but that the company would send him and his family to a Maple Leafs game and would fuel them with Maple Leaf products.

ALSO READ: Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Just Posted

TOTEM 65: ADSS girls’ team resets after historic year

Last year’s Friday night game was a thing of high school hoops legend

Children in Port Alberni ring in the New Year

First Night celebrations were a hit

TOTEM 65: ADSS boys’ team ‘a work in progress’ heading into home tournament

Port Alberni’s players are young, but make up for it with speed, aggressiveness

BCHL: Bulldogs kick off the new year with a win against Powell River

First half of weekend double header ends in the home team’s favour

TOTEM 65: Students get into the Totem basketball spirit in record numbers

Alberni District Secondary hosts 65th annual hoops tourney, the longest in B.C.

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Elderly man killed in two-vehicle Highway 1 crash

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Pickup truck crashes repeatedly into buildings and cars at Nanaimo mall

One person taken to hospital after series of crashes

Most Read