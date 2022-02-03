Fernie local Dave Richards with his latest carving creation - an ice bear carved from ice from Crowsnest Pass Lake. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Fernie local Dave Richards with his latest carving creation - an ice bear carved from ice from Crowsnest Pass Lake. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

(Ice) bear spotted in Fernie

Local wood carver in training Dave Richards is the artist behind the ice sculpture

There are bears back in Fernie – or at least one bear, though this one won’t be sniffing around for food because it’s made of ice and guarding Red Tree Lodge in Fernie.

Carved by Fernie local Dave Richards, the icy ursine will be around until it melts – and with temperatures well below zero in the Elk Valley this week, that could be for a short while yet.

“Ice is fun – it cuts quick and fast, with a great end result. It’s a little disheartening that it all melts away but it’s the ultimate eco-friendly art,” said Richards, who has been learning how to carve wood sculptures and occasionally ice for the last few years, and is apprenticing as a wood carver part-time with Michael Penny of Fernie Log Carving in West Fernie.

This bear is carved from 50cm-thick ice sourced from Crowsnest Pass Lake.

“It took probably about three hours to get the 700-pound block out of the lake, and then it took about 4-5 hours to carve it,” he said.

“I’ve done a few ice sculptures. I just use the same technique (as wood carving). Not sure if I’m supposed to, but it worked.”

The icy bear will be out the front of Red Tree Lodge in Fernie until warmer weather makes him go away.

READ MORE: Off to bed: Elk Valley bear reports drop off


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
Twitter twins stay on top of Canadian news one misfired tweet at a time

Just Posted

From left to right: Anita Sutherland (director of operations at McLean Mill) and Daryl Robbins (owner of Robbins & Company) present a cheque to Barb Kalugin and Steve Kalugin (co-chairs of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Community for Kids - Port Alberni), accompanied by Bill Collette (CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce). (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill raises more than $10K for BC Children’s Hospital

‘Swimming Koi,’ a watercolour and ink on paper, is one of Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams’ pieces included in her Guppy Love collection. Williams’ multimedia work is on exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre until Feb. 26, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams follows her dreams

Island Health is reporting two cases of COVID at Berwick on the Lake in Nanaimo. (Google Maps)
New COVID outbreaks declared in Nanaimo and Port Alberni, 3 lifted in Victoria, Courtenay

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts on Argyle Street on May 20, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s banner painting program returns in ‘paint at home’ format