‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

One Enderby woman figured out what to do with all the snow in her yard.
Teri Cholach is offering, on a first-come-first-serve basis, the product necessary to make an igloo on Facebook Marketplace.
“Some assembling required,” she wrote.
Plus, it’s free.
This isn’t the last of the snow yet, however.
A special weather statement is in effect for the North Okanagan as of Jan. 2, 2020.
A strong winter storm is expected to begin Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada. The main band of snow will shift northwards Friday morning ceasing snow fall in the Okanagan, South Thompson and Kootenay communities.
The national weather agency said Friday may also see freezing rain.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.