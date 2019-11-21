This White Rock home would run you $1.3 million, the benchmark price for a home in the city. (Zoocasa)

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

Are you saving up for a house? Well, better prepare yourself because you could be on a budget for more than 200 years.

That not-so-great news comes from real estate firm Zoocasa, which looked at how long a median income household would take to save up for a new home, based on saving 20 per cent of their salary.

The firm found that in Vancouver’s West End, a median income household of $65,327, it would take 218 years to afford a whopping $2.9 million benchmark price detached home.

West Vancouver was the second least affordable area, with a median income of $89,808 and a timespan of 134 years before they could afford to buy a $2.5 million detached home.

READ MORE: The priciest home for sale in Canada is a $38M Vancouver penthouse

On the other end of the scale, a Maple Ridge household with a median income of $86,178 would only need to wait 27 years before they could afford a $804,200 detached home.

In Surrey, the fastest growing city in the Lower Mainland, a median household income of $77,494 and benchmark detached home price of $979,767 would leave a family waiting 46 years to afford the place.

In the more affluent , but also much more expensive South Surrey and White Rock region, a $80,430 median income would entail saving up for 67 years before being able to buy a $1.3 million home.

This is how long it will take you to save up for a detached home in these Lower Mainland cities. (Zoocasa)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Just Posted

Student volunteers will be talking recycling at your doorstep

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is conducting a survey of homes

Teacher says student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony at Port Alberni school

B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo hearing case over indigenous cultural practice in classroom

Talks between Western Forest Products and union break down

No more negotiations imminent between United Steelworkers 1-1937 and company

ARTS AROUND: ‘Tis the season for Christmas crafts

Mistletoe Market headed to the Rollin Art Centre

Team Jeffries prevails in Port Alberni Ladies Bonspiel

U21 Team Litton from Parksville/Qualicum comes second

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

Victim of downtown Courtenay assault dies from injuries

Person of interest identified by RCMP

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

Most Read