Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)

Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

The leader of the federal NDP and a popular congresswoman from the United States will be squaring off online tonight (Nov. 27).

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to take on federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in what will be Ocasio-Cortez’s second livestreamed video game this fall.

Ocasio-Cortez first took to online streaming platform Twitch in October to raise awareness and get out the vote among Democrats prior to the U.S election in November. With record turnout, Ocasio-Cortez’s efforts seemed to have helped and the congresswoman is back at it again, this time with Singh.

While Singh may not be as famous as the colloquially nicknamed AOC, he does have more than 510,000 followers on his TikTok account, more than any other Canadian federal politician.

The game, ‘Among Us,’ takes place aboard a spaceship where a group of crew mates must figure out who the imposter, or imposters, are. The catch? While the crew mates run around completing tasks around the spaceship, the imposters wander around killing people. The object of the game is to guess who the imposters are before they kill your crew mates – or you.

The game will be livestreamed on twitch.tv/aoc at 4 p.m. PT Friday.

ALSO READ: Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

video games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calling all eccentric millionaires: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel up for sale for $2 million

Just Posted

The Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue (popularly referred to as “The Frigstad”). ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Port Alberni city council to discuss Harbourview Apartments in-camera

Owner of the property failed to meet Nov. 12 deadline

Josie Osborne was sworn into the Legislature virtually on Nov. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne named minister of municipal affairs

The position was previously held by Selina Robinson, who is the province’s new finance minister

Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)
Port Alberni ponders bidding for 2026 B.C. Summer Games

Port Alberni last hosted the BC Winter Games in 2004

Victoria artisan Tina Neurauter, right, used to shop at Pot Luck Ceramics with her daughter from Port Alberni. Now Neurauter is selling her handmade soaps and bath products at Bibi J’s, a new enterprise in the former Pot Luck Ceramics building on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Former Pot Luck Ceramics location reimagined as Bibi J’s

Owner Helma Swinkels revives social enterprise with new name, vision

Public washrooms are now open in West Kelowna. (City of West Kelowna)
QUINN’S QUIPS: When nature calls, where do you go when you’re homeless?

When you’ve gotta go, where do you go?

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Most Read