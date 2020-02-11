Cassandra Converse holds the only pair of shoes she managed to recover from Mission’s Value Village in February 2020. Her boyfriend accidentally gave away 50 pairs of hers. Submitted Photo

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Cassandra Converse can’t wait to go shoe shopping.

Last month, her boyfriend dropped off the wrong box at Mission’s Value Village, and 50 pairs of her shoes, worth about $4,000, were given away.

“My boyfriend – we were moving – and I asked him to do some errands for me,” the Maple Ridge woman said.

She said she gave him instructions on which boxes to keep and which to donate, but things just went wrong.

“I don’t know what happened.”

Once back home, she said he asked her why she wanted to give away so many shoes. She thought he was joking.

“I said ‘What? What do you mean, you gave my shoes away?’ and that was the moment he kind of realized, ‘Oh shoot, I wasn’t supposed to give the shoes away.’”

They called the thrift store, hoping to hold the footwear, but couldn’t get there until a few days later because of the heavy snow.

By the time they arrived, all of the shoes had been sold except for one pair.

READ: Money left at Mission Value Village

Converse had always been teased about how many shoes she had, from hiking boots and runners to sandals and high heels.

Including the one pair left at Value Village, she was down to just three pairs.

“It’s actually overwhelming. Today (Feb. 11) is actually the first day that I’m going to attempt to go shoe shopping.”

As for her boyfriend, she’s forgiven him.

“He’d been actually kind of embarrassed about it, but he’s been a pretty good sport. I said in a way it’s my fault for putting the shoes in there with all the giveaway stuff,” she said.

“He definitely felt terrible and I told him I deserve a very nice Valentine’s present. … At least give me a gift card for shoes.”


kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. German Shepherd wins female breed prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Just Posted

Mount Arrowsmith skaters excel at Island Region Championships

Port Alberni hosted more than 300 skaters from across Vancouver Island

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Canada’s prime minister to a race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase

Alberni Valley recovery centre wants cannabis licence reviewed

Lawyer says cannabis facility ‘slap in the face to First Nations, Port Alberni and Canada’

Learn to speak up and do it well at Somass Toastmasters’ open house

People curious about communicating with others are invited to Feb. 18 event

Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club hosts 2020 regional competition

Port Alberni’s multiplex plays host to more than 300 skaters for annual competition

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge feds to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Most Read