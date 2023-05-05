Spring cleaning in Chemainus means mural washing, a job Wayne Gilmore’s been doing since 2001. (Photo by Art Carlyle)

Spring cleaning in Chemainus means mural washing, a job Wayne Gilmore’s been doing since 2001. (Photo by Art Carlyle)

Meet the Island’s Mr. Clean: mural washer keeps it clean in Chemainus

Wayne Gilmore has spent more than two decades removing filth from mural town’s walls

Mural washing goes with the territory in Chemainus as part of spring cleaning.

The job of keeping the community’s massive outdoor art display free of debris has been in the hands of Wayne Gilmore for more than 20 years. He started this year during the last week of April and has selected less busy times to complete the task over a two-week period.

“The washing is done early morning and late afternoon because some parking makes access difficult,” Gilmore pointed out.

Going back to 2001, he’s followed a well-defined routine and gained a familiarity with the project.

“Over the years I have developed a close relationship with each mural, almost a friendship,” Gilmore confided. “I enjoy taking care of them. They have added a few new ones now and then that adds a new dimension.”

The Chemainus Festival of Murals Society was fortunate to find the right man for the job long ago and know they can count on it being done right.

“Over the years, I’ve had many conversations with people who said how much they appreciate the work the society does to maintain them,” Gilmore indicated. “Each mural must be appraised as to the type of brush and soap used. Certain murals have been done with better paint products. Chemainus has much to be proud of.”

The hardest one to clean, he feels, is No. 12, the Native Heritage mural.

READ MORE: Unveiling tour showcases newest murals and sculptures since 2020

ArtsCommunity

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With flags and fancy hats, Canadians join the crowds ahead of King’s coronation

Just Posted

Colleen Peters (with umbrella) and her granddaughters, Alannah and Tatianna Peters, walk along Victoria Quay in the MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance, May 5, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Walkers remember missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

The 2023-2025 elected chief and council for Hupacasath First Nation. From left to right: Councillor Serena Mayer, Councillor Cameron Tatoosh, Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder and Councillor Leah Wrigley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Brandy Lauder re-elected for second term as chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation

Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans celebrate as team captain Chase Klassen steps off the bus carrying the Coastal Conference trophy. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bring home Coastal Conference Cup

Evan McLeod and Carter Duperron received Knights of the Armada plaques, which are presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Wrestling caps off 2022-23 season with awards night

Pop-up banner image