A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother’s Day

Convention Centre says staff decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet

A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrace next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs.

The Convention Centre says staff first noticed the goose on Friday.

It says they decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet.

The company, which initially planned to land a display aircraft nearby for a charity event, decided to relocate the display to keep the bird safe.

The centre is also reminding people walking in the area to distance themselves from the nest.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Wildlife

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Moose charges woman and her dogs at off-leash park in Alberta
Next story
The boy who carved: Lake Country kid’s handcrafted wands in high demand

Just Posted

Christine Parfitt holds up a tray of starter plants that were on sale at the Alberni Valley United Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Spring plant sales proliferate in Port Alberni

The entrance to the emergency department at West Coast General Hospital will be closed for several days in May 2022 due to construction. Patients will need to access the emergency department through the main entrance. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
West Coast General Hospital emergency entrance to close temporarily due to construction

A painting by Susan Schaefer titled “Waterways.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery opens new group exhibit for May and June

Two people have been arrested in the murder of Dontay-Patrick Lucas in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Two people arrested in 2018 death of six-year-old boy from Port Alberni