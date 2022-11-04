The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy David Walde)

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy David Walde)

Mushroom enthusiasts hope drought, rain bring out unusual Vancouver Island fungi

Specimens on display at the South Vancouver Island Mycological Society mushroom show Nov. 6

Vancouver Island mushroom enthusiasts embrace the rain finally falling as it kicks off the annual flush of mushrooms in the region.

Whatever comes of the long-delayed downpours, members of the South Island Mycological Society will show it off during the annual mushroom show on Sunday, Nov. 6. Society members spend the days before the show collecting specimens from throughout the region to showcase the broad range of what grows on the south Island.

Society president David Walde hopes the unusually extended warm weather, that lingered to mid-October, brings out some interesting specimens.

“We really would like to see some rain to encourage those mushrooms to come out, but there is always something out there. Nature is very resilient. The mushrooms adapt,” Walde said. Each year the variety of mushrooms on display changes as they are affected by rainfall and temperature. Often a few rarely seen species are on display, non-native species crop up and occasionally something new is discovered.

READ ALSO: Sooke photographer captures bears hunting spawn salmon

The annual show is an opportunity to learn what grows in forests to urban ecosystems across the Island and how they relate to other species. Mycologists and mushroom enthusiasts are on hand for the show to discuss mushroom characteristics, how they can be identified and surprising mushroom facts.

Show attendees are invited to bring mushrooms from their own yards and neighbourhoods for identification and to find out more about the mushroom lifecycle. To have a species identified, collect the entire mushroom, including the base and a bit of the growing surface, and wrap it in wax paper to protect its features. It is recommended to note the mushroom’s growing environment as well as what other plants and trees are in the area.

The club also creates an annual fundraising calendar. The 2023 edition features 14 mushroom photographs and illustrations by society members and costs $25.

The annual South Vancouver Island Mycological Society mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation. Visit www.svims.club for more information about membership and events.

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Saanich

 

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy David Walde)

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy David Walde)

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy David Walde)

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy David Walde)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UVic student using her diagnosis to have gutsy talks on inflammatory bowel diseases
Next story
Time changes persist despite experts’ consensus to end daylight time

Just Posted

Dave Reid is a hydrologist and geomorphologist based in Port Alberni, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY DAVE REID)
Port Alberni hydrologist delves into key features of Island’s rivers for special talk

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Learn about pen and ink watercoloiur washes with artist Jim Sears at The Grove at Harbour Quay on Dec. 3, 2022. (THE GROVE SCREENSHOT)
ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears