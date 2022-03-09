Naked bungy Vancouver Island jumpers set fundraising record

A naked bungy fundraiser raised more than $100,000 for Mental Health Recovery Partners this past weekend, March 5-6, at Nanaimo’s WildPlay Element Park. (Photo courtesy Kat Craats/WildPlay Element Parks)

Naked bungy jumpers in Nanaimo raised more than ever before for mental health programs on Vancouver Island.

According to a press release, the naked bungy fundraiser for Mental Health Recovery Partners this past weekend, March 5-6, at WildPlay Element Park, raised more than $100,000.

An e-mail from WildPlay noted that this year’s total was more than double the previous best.

The release said the money raised will help enable mental health support for more than 600 people on the Island.

“We are overwhelmed at the outpouring of support that lets us know mental health matters.” said Hazel Meredith, CEO of Mental Health Recovery Partners, in the release. “This support helps us help more people through peer support, wellness workshops, family support and counselling.”

Tom Benson, CEO of WildPlay, added in the release that raising awareness and support for mental health might be more important this year than ever before.

“I am so thrilled with the impact this annual fundraiser has made in our community,” he said. “Well done to all of the brave souls who came out and jumped in the buff for mental health.”

WildPlay parks are located in Nanaimo, Victoria and Maple Ridge and are open year-round, featuring activities such as ziplines, obstacle courses, axe throwing and more.



