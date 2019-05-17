In this image made available by SussexRoyal on Wednesday May 8, 2019, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. (Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via AP)

No home birth: Harry and Meghan’s Archie born in a hospital

Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured

The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.

The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

WATCH: Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan’s name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White sneakers
Next story
Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Just Posted

Two new developments approved for Port Alberni

Rental apartments and new retail space proposed

Take the Fresh Steps Unplugged Challenge in Port Alberni

Are you doing your part to limit your child’s screen time?

Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

McLean Mill Historic Site needs further testing

City of Port Alberni to consult with Medical Health Officer over site’s safety

Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Port Alberni one of numerous communities across Canada examining a Green New Deal

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Behind the pump: Multiple factors causing high gas prices in B.C.

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

New regulations increase boating distance from killer whales

As of June 1, boats must stay 400 metres away from the southern resident orcas

Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read