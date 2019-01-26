Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Han, Luke and Leia were born last October

Three otter pups named after Star Wars characters have made their public debut at the Kansas City Zoo. Han, Luke and Leia were born last October and first had to learn to swim before going on display.

The Associated Press

No winning ticket in latest $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

