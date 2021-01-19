PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

An office compact enough to fit in a backyard is being hailed as Metro Vancouver’s “ultimate work from home solution.”

Dreamt up by New Westminster film and TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, the “Box Office” is a prefabricated unit and a portable, private workspace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many British Columbians to leave their office spaces to work remotely in their homes.

Whitfield, who has worked on Netflix, Marvel, and Disney productions, used his time off – due to recent shutdowns in the film industry – to bring the unique idea to life.

“I was able to revisit an idea that had been percolating for years: a professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home,” he said.

Included in the eco-friendly unit is customizable cabinetry, lighting, ceiling panels, ventilation, electrical outlets and even a desk chair to sit on.

Whitfield’s wife, Angie, was the first to test out the product.

“I find myself to be so much more productive in a dedicated workspace. It provides an escape… with lots of windows providing natural light and well-placed cabinets. It’s so comfortable,” she told Black Press Media.

Whitfield says it takes 20 minutes to set the Box Office up. Each unit costs about $30,000.


