PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
The Christmas Nativity stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Christmas Nativity stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Winter Sleigh Ride stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Winter Sleigh Ride stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Family and Sled stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Family and Sled stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Team of Oxen in Winter stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Team of Oxen in Winter stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)

If you’re feeling less than cheery about how the holidays are shaping up this year, Canada Post has released a series of stamps to bring a little joy to your long-distance celebrations this year.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the Crown corporation released four stamps for the holiday season, with options for both Christmas and secular cheer.

The 2020 Christmas option (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate) is inspired by traditional paintings of the Nativity, including the centre figures of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus. The stamp also include an ox and a donkey, two additions made popular by St. Francis of Assisi.

The secular options feature three stamps designed by Hélène L’Heureux and feature three festive scenes by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis. The artist’s first works were Christmas cards she painted under the guidance of her mother and were sold door to door in rural Nova Scotia. This year’s three stamps are the Winter Sleigh Ride (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate), the Team of Oxen in Winter (six-stamp booklet at the U.S. rate) and the Family and Sled (six-stamp booklet at the international rate).

Stamps are also available for Diwali, beginning mid-November, and Hanukkah, which starts Dec. 10.

To purchase, visit canadapost.ca/shop.

