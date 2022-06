The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Joanne Sales, executive director of the Broombusters Invasive Plant Society, about the group’s continued efforts to deal with the problem of scotch broom.

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

