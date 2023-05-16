Ross Peterson, board chair, and Regan McKeever, program manager of VIU Elder College. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: VIU Elder College celebrates 30 years of community courses

PQBEAT: A wide range of topics offered for those 50+

The PQBNews podcast PQBeat can be found here.

You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

Host Peter McCully welcomes Ross Peterson, the board chair, and Regan McKeever, the program manager.

Elder College began with a group of volunteers in Parksville and expanded to the VIU campus in Nanaimo.

‘We promote Elder College for people who are 50 plus, but we do accept students who are slightly less than that, our oldest student is probably in her nineties,’ says Peterson.

Classes are offered both in person and through Zoom online classes.

McKeever says registration for fall classes will be during the summer months.

“We still have classes running right now all the way through till middle of June, and then at the end of June we will have registration start for our classes that we offer in the fall, which is September through December classes.’

A full lineup of classes and information for those who may be interested in teaching a course is available at: viu.ca/eldercollege.

LISTEN: Physicians discuss access to healthcare in central Vancouver Island.

LISTEN: Andrew Harris gets ready for two football seasons

You will find more podcasts here.

Breaking NewsParksvillePodcastsqualicum beachTrending NowVIU

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rifflandia bringing Iggy Pop, Diplo, Salt-N-Pepa, Paris Hilton to Victoria
Next story
A rare, endangered seal named Yulia basking on beach in Israel drawing eyes

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs thought they had the tied Game No. 2 of the BCHL Finals in the third period Saturday, May 13, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Upon video review, the call on ice stood and the Penticton Vees claimed the series’ second game 4-3. (Photo- Alberni Valley Bulldogs/Facebook)
No goal: Controversial call in B.C. Hockey League finals a result of ‘faulty video review’

Ladysmith author Doug Harrison will launch his new book, From Camp to Camp, From Dock to Dock, during International Museum Day events at the Alberni Valley Museum on Thursday, May 18 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY DAVID HOOPER)
Alberni Valley Museum holds special events for International Museum Day

Fan-favourite Caleb Hart will be performing at the 2023 Five Acre Shaker in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker has new venue, new musical lineup for 2023

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Residents oppose Cherry Creek OCP changes