Family Feud Canada has announced its casting call, with the real show beginning in mid-November. (Family Feud Canada screenshot)

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

A popular TV game show that pits family against family is finally coming to Canada.

Family Feud, which first aired in 1976, announced it would be featuring families north of the U.S. border earlier this summer, but auditions for the show will begin later this month.

Canadian comedian and star of Mr. D, Gerry Dee, will be be the host.

ALSO READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

The game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions as they can. The team with the most points by the end of a round gets to compete in a bonus round to increase their points even further.

Interested families can apply now, by filling out an application and sending in a three to five minute audition video, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm.

Selected families will be invited to attend an in-person audition where they will play a shortened, mock game against another family. The first set of auditions are as early as next week in Vancouver.

The actual show will be filmed in Toronto starting in mid-November.

There are several requirements to make it onto the show, including that families must include five members who are all Canadian citizens or permanent residents and are at least 18 years old by Sept. 1.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Just Posted

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish in Barkley Sound

Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees six-foot creature normally found in tropical water

Port Alberni Shelter Society makes space for seniors

Former shelter on Eighth Avenue eyed for affordable housing for seniors

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Annual Paint Out returns to the Alberni Valley

Free event is put on by Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

EDITORIAL: Muddying the waters over drinking water in the Alberni Valley

The Alberni Valley has been hit with a spate of contaminated water advisories…

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Most Read