Property taxes are due July 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property taxes are due July 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property tax deadline looms for Vancouver Island homeowners

Payments, grant applications due by Friday, July 2

Property taxes are due.

The July 2 deadline is quickly approaching, so make sure to make that payment and apply for your homeowner’s grant. If this isn’t done by the end of the business day on Friday, a late penalty will be applied.

Ways to make payments vary by municipality, so contact yours to find an option that works for you.

New this year, homeowner grants must be claimed through the province and not through the municipality of residence. Qualifying homeowners must apply each year to receive a grant.

To apply or to learn more about the grant process, go to the provincial government’s website.

READ MORE: B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Municipal Governmenttaxes

Previous story
Wedding planners say some clients making rules around vaccination status

Just Posted

A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel patrols the waters around Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Fisherman rescued after falling overboard in Alberni Inlet

Maren Longman delivers a compelling valedictory speech in front of her family and a few other people at the ADSS Theatre on June 18, 2021. Her speech (which she did in one take) was recorded to be included in the 2021 graduation video. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Class of 2021 can heal the world, says Alberni valedictorian

Alberni District Secondary School graduates and longtime friends Paige Maher, left, and Cortney Cameron have fun recording their MC speeches as part of the 2021 graduation ceremonies on June 18, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni grad MCs ‘do everything together’

The Bulldogs have added defenceman Kai Greaves to their roster for 2021-2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add to roster with GOJHL players