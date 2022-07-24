James Young of Naramata and his bearded collie Loki have some fun at the Skaha Kennel Club dog show in Summerland prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file photo)

James Young of Naramata and his bearded collie Loki have some fun at the Skaha Kennel Club dog show in Summerland prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

During the dog days of summer, how much do you know about these majestic animals?

The hot, sunny days in July and August are known as the dog days of summer, but for those who live with these animals, every day is a day to celebrate dogs.

In addition to their role as pets and working animals, dogs also play a part in popular culture including movies, television shows, songs and band names.

How much do you know about dogs? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsDogs

 

For many years, Greyhound buses, with their iconic dog logo, provided transportation to communities across Canada. Do you know when this bus service ceased operations in western Canada? (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

For many years, Greyhound buses, with their iconic dog logo, provided transportation to communities across Canada. Do you know when this bus service ceased operations in western Canada? (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), left to right, Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartlam), Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage), Marshall (voiced by Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (voiced by Keegan Hedley) are seen in a handout still image for the film “Paw Patrol: The Movie” from Paramount Pictures. Do you know where Paw Patrol originated? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Spin Master)

Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), left to right, Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartlam), Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage), Marshall (voiced by Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (voiced by Keegan Hedley) are seen in a handout still image for the film “Paw Patrol: The Movie” from Paramount Pictures. Do you know where Paw Patrol originated? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Spin Master)

Do you know which breed of dog is used by the RCMP in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which breed of dog is used by the RCMP in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which breed of dog is the most common in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which breed of dog is the most common in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 24 to 30

Just Posted

Maritime Discovery Centre summer staff program assistant TJ Barrowcliff hangs out with the resident lighthouse pirate during a Maritime Monday event, July 18, 2022. Pirate Day at the pier is coming up July 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Maritime Mondays reveal a treasure trove of kids’ activities on Port Alberni waterfront

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
LETTER: Who knew ‘revolting’ politicians would be BoJo’s downfall

The Port Alberni Train Station is located outside the entrance to Harbour Quay, on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
LETTER: This isn’t the end of the line for Port Alberni’s historic train station

Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois played to an audience of Tea on the Terrace attendants at the Rollin Art Centre gardens. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Enjoy music in the gardens at Rollin Art Centre

Pop-up banner image ×