Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo) For many years, Peach Fest has been an August tradition in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo) For many years, Peach Fest has been an August tradition in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest

In orchards around British Columbia, fruit pickers are hard at work

Summer and fall are the time for fruit harvest in British Columbia, as apples, cherries, peaches and other fruits are ripening on the trees.

Not only is this industry an important part of the province’s economy; but it also provides plenty of fresh, healthy fruit for all to enjoy.

If you’re yearning for some fresh produce, take a few moments to see how much you know about fruit production in British Columbia and the rest of Canada.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureContests

 

Apples ripen in a Summerland orchard. While fruit growing is an essential segment of the agriculture sector in the Okanagan and Similkameen, there are challenges facing orchardists. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Apples ripen in a Summerland orchard. Fruit harvest in the Okanagan happens each year in late summer and into the fall. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Apples ripen in a Summerland orchard. While fruit growing is an essential segment of the agriculture sector in the Okanagan and Similkameen, there are challenges facing orchardists. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Apples ripen in a Summerland orchard. Fruit harvest in the Okanagan happens each year in late summer and into the fall. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland orchardist Derek Lutz, at left, discusses cherry growing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Security was present during Trudeau’s recent visit to the region. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Summerland orchardist Derek Lutz, at left, discusses cherry growing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau’s visit to the region in July, 2022. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland orchardist Derek Lutz, at left, discusses cherry growing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Security was present during Trudeau’s recent visit to the region. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Summerland orchardist Derek Lutz, at left, discusses cherry growing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau’s visit to the region in July, 2022. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

Just Posted

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday