QUIZ: A tribute to first responders

The Penticton Regional Hospital provides health care service in British Columbia’s South Okanagan. Which hospital in Canada is the oldest still operating hospital? (Black Press file photo)The Penticton Regional Hospital provides health care service in British Columbia’s South Okanagan. Which hospital in Canada is the oldest still operating hospital? (Black Press file photo)
Before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was formed, the North-West Mounted Police provided law enforcement. When did the North-West Mounted Police begin? (Black Press file photo)Before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was formed, the North-West Mounted Police provided law enforcement. When did the North-West Mounted Police begin? (Black Press file photo)
Do you know why many fire trucks are red? (Photo contributed)Do you know why many fire trucks are red? (Photo contributed)
The BC Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in Canada. How many stations does it have? (Black Press file photo)The BC Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in Canada. How many stations does it have? (Black Press file photo)

In an ideal world, summer would be a time of relaxed vacations and time for warm-weather recreation.

Unfortunately, things sometimes go wrong. However, first responders including police, firefighters, paramedics, doctors and nurses are here to help.

How much do you know about the important work done by these people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsDoctorsfirefightersHealthcarenurse

Previous story
Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen helps out with a City of Port Alberni skating program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Chase Klassen earns Kyle Turris Community Award

False front in response to Bill C-18. (Black Press Media files)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

A Port Alberni Black Sheep player makes a long run with the ball deep into the Kelowna Crows’ end of a friendly game in Port Alberni on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Host Black Sheep deny Kelowna Crows victory on rugby road trip