Construction is an important sector of Canada’s economy. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

In many communities, finding a place to buy or rent can be a challenge

Housing supply and housing affordability are issues affecting numerous communities across Canada.

Whether you are renting, looking to buy or dealing with mortgage payments, the Canadian housing market has far-reaching effects for all.

How much do you know about housing supply and affordability, as well as other home-related issues? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Housing costs are affecting buyers and sellers around the province and beyond. (Black Press file photo)

There are plenty of houses in Canada, such as this neighbourhood in Chilliwack. At present, prices are high are supply is limited in many communities. (Black Press file photo)

