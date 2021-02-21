File photo

File photo

QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

While Canada has a high literacy rate, and while books and online materials are readily available, there have also been some important challenges to many books, including well-loved classics and also more recent titles.

In some parts of the world, certain books are banned and authors of controversial works have been threatened with death. Some have been killed as a result of what they have written. Sadly, the freedom to read is not enjoyed by all.

In honour of Freedom to Read Week, and in recognition of the importance of reading, here are a few questions about literacy, reading and challenged books. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Just Posted

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cause of faulty AV Multiplex ammonia readings solved

Facility will reopen Sunday morning (Feb. 21) for regular programming

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni asks public for input on 2021 budget

Meeting must take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht

Investigation underway as tight-knit community mourns, foul play not suspected

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Organics collection to raise garbage fees in Port Alberni

New collection service will extend the life of the Alberni Valley Landfill by approximately 35 years

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Island Health has posted an advisory of COVID-19 exposures at two separate… Continue reading

BCCOS officer Steve Petrovcic, BC Parks Ranger Jamie Godfrey and RCMP Cpl. Dan Jinda near Mt. Washington on Jan. 24. Photo supplied by BCCOS.
Conservation officers hold snowmobile compliance check at Mt. Washington

One in twelve riders fully compliant at January check

Firefighters were on scene at Extension Ridge Trail in Nanaimo Feb. 19, in order to conduct a rope rescue after a six-month-old puppy fell down a crevice. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup

Puppy dropped down 10 metres at fissure at Extension Ridge Trail, says Nanaimo fire chief

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Most Read