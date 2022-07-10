Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, cheers while waiting to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre, in Vancouver in 2019. Do you know when Canadians received the right to same-sex marriages? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

The freedoms we enjoy in Canada do not exist everywhere in the world

In Canada, we enjoy some important rights and freedoms.

Some of these rights are the result of long and hard-fought battles, over many decades. And in some parts of the world, people do not enjoy the same rights and freedoms as we have in Canada.

How much do you know about our rights and freedoms? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon deliver’s an address last year from Rideau Hall in Ottawa. While women today have the right to vote and to hold public office, this has not always been the case. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Genevieve Barker, an educational assistant at Sidney Elementary School, addresses the crowd during a rally outside the offices of School District No. 63 in 2019. Do you know which city was the site of the a massive general strike in 1919? (Black Press file photo)

