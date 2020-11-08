This image from video made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, before undocking from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

This image from video made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, before undocking from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

In November, 1998, the International Space Station was launched.

Since that time, the space station has been a hub of activity relating to scientific research.

If you are up on space, or if you have a longing to explore the final frontier, take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck


In this image from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

In this image from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

This illustration depicts NASA’s twin Van Allen Probes in orbit within Earth’s magnetic field to explore the radiation belts. (NASA photo)

This illustration depicts NASA's twin Van Allen Probes in orbit within Earth's magnetic field to explore the radiation belts. (NASA photo)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Most Read