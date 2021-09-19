Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

In 1980, the Marathon of Hope, a cancer fundraiser, inspired the nation

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.

Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.

Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

Previous story
Little Island That Could opens expanded $2 million community centre

Just Posted

Concern over the closure of the Woodward’s lunch counter led the museum to commission Margo Thom to photograph the area in February 1993. It is believed that the lunch counter was little changed since the store was built in the late 1940s. A standing sign to the right foreground states, “Woodward’s Restaurants will close permanently on Saturday, Feb. 27, 1993. Thank you for your loyal patronage.” This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13262 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Lunch at Woodward’s in Port Alberni

‘Road flooded’ signs in the 3500-block of Fourth Avenue caution drivers who are trying to get around in heavy rain on Sept. 17, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures in Port Alberni

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)
Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

Courtenay-Alberni candidates participate in an all-candidates meeting hosted by the North Island Students Union. (SCREENSHOT)
Courtenay-Alberni candidates pledge to ease students’ financial, housing worries