QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will feature some thrilling action on the ice

Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with teammates Claire Thompson (42) and Sarah Nurse (20) after scoring her second goal during second period women’s ice hockey action against the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Brianne Jenner scored twice and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot for Canada in a 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women’s hockey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

It’s one of the greatest rivalries in hockey: the Canadian and American women’s teams.

With the medal rounds underway for the women’s hockey tournament at the Olympics, it seems that the two powerhouse nations are once again destined to meet in another gold medal match up that is sure to entertain.

While every four years these two teams headline the tournament, women’s hockey is played year-round in multiple professional leagues between Olympics, with a rich history dating back decades.

So how much do you know about women’s hockey?





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesContestshockeySports

Vancouver Island’s Micah Zandee-Hart is competing in Beijing with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She’s seen here in the gold medal game of the 2018 Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Hockey Canada Images)